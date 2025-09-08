FG, Starlink in talks to drive digital inclusion, economic growth

By Esther Onyegbula

The Federal Government has opened fresh discussions with Starlink Nigeria, a subsidiary of SpaceX, to accelerate digital inclusion and boost economic growth through technology-driven solutions.

At a high-level meeting in Abuja, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for private sector-led innovation. He stressed that collaboration with global technology providers was vital to bridging Nigeria’s digital divide and strengthening industrial competitiveness.

The session brought together key stakeholders from the private sector, academia, and policy institutions, with discussions centred on expanding broadband access, deepening digital participation, and unlocking new trade and investment opportunities.

In attendance were William Kabagambe, Head of Government Affairs (Africa), SpaceX; Dynamite Obinna, Managing Director, Starlink Nigeria; Kamal Tamawa, Director, Starlink Nigeria; Ikechukwu Ofuani, Partner, PV Advisors Ltd; Damilola Atiri, Country Manager, Policy Vault Nigeria; Professor Anoka Njan, Professor of Pharmacology; and Ifeoma Williams, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications to the Minister.

Senator Owan noted that Starlink’s entry into Nigeria in 2023 represented a milestone in broadband penetration and explained that the renewed engagement was aimed at accelerating digital transformation nationwide. He stressed that the Federal Government remained committed to partnerships that deliver inclusive growth, emphasising that technology is central to Nigeria’s national development agenda and that the government would continue working with innovative players to enhance access, participation, and competitiveness.

Starlink’s satellite broadband service has already begun connecting underserved communities across the country. Stakeholders expressed optimism that sustained collaboration between the government and technology providers would position Nigeria for greater global competitiveness in the digital economy.