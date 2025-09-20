FG, SQHN partner to tackle declining standards in tertiary Hospitals

hospital

…New MoU to drive nationwide hospital accreditation, reduce medical tourism

By Chioma Obinna

To address the long-standing decline in healthcare quality across Nigeria’s tertiary hospitals, the Federal Government has formalised a partnership with the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria, SQHN, to standardise care, accredit institutions, and build sustainable capacity in the sector.

The agreement, signed between the SQHN and the National Tertiary Health Institutions Standards Committee, NTHISC, — an arm of the Federal Ministry of Health — seeks to confront systemic inefficiencies that have plagued federally-funded hospitals for decades, often pushing Nigerians to seek treatment abroad.

The partnership is backed by the National Health Act of 2014, which mandates NTHISC to develop and enforce minimum healthcare standards in federal tertiary institutions, aligning with global best practices.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony in Abuja, Dr. Damilola Matti, Executive Manager of SQHN, described the agreement as a critical turning point.

“This moment is bigger than a signature. It is a declaration of what we believe Nigerian healthcare should be.

“Through this partnership, SQHN is not just assessing institutions; we are helping to rebuild trust in our hospitals and restore dignity to patient care. This MoU is a powerful step towards a healthier and more resilient Nigeria.”

The move comes amid growing public concern over the deteriorating conditions in many teaching hospitals and federal medical centres, ranging from equipment failure to staff shortages and patient neglect.

Representing the Honourable Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Kamil Shoretire, Director of Health Planning, Research and Statistics, affirmed the government’s commitment to raising healthcare standards.

“Our federal tertiary hospitals must transform into vibrant hubs of healing and hope, where patients not only receive excellent medical care but are treated with dignity and compassion. Together, we are building trust between patients and providers and securing a healthier future for generations to come.”

The event brought together key regulatory and sectoral stakeholders including Dr. Jimoh Olawale Salaudeen, Director of Hospital Services at the Federal Ministry of Health; Prof. Fatima Kyari, Registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN; and Prof. Emem Bassey, Chairman of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) of Federal Tertiary Hospitals.

Also speaking, Prof. Abiodun Philip, Chairman of NTHISC, said the collaboration would introduce a performance-based hospital ranking system that allows for periodic assessments and measurable improvements.

“We are not just setting standards for paper compliance. We are building a culture of accountability. When hospitals know they will be assessed and ranked, the incentive to improve becomes real,” he said. “

This is also about reversing the tide of medical tourism by giving Nigerians access to world-class services at home.”

Under the agreement, SQHN will provide technical support, train hospital quality teams, and conduct structured assessments in partnership with NTHISC. The process is expected to improve transparency, consistency, and measurable performance across federal tertiary hospitals.

However, the success of the programme will depend heavily on sustained political will, adequate funding, and genuine buy-in from hospital administrators and clinical staff — many of whom face burnout and poor working conditions.

Stakeholders at the event expressed cautious optimism that the collaboration could mark a new era in Nigeria’s tertiary healthcare delivery system.