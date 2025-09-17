FG reintroduces Nigerian history as compulsory subject in schools

Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has reintroduced Nigerian History as a compulsory subject in the basic education curriculum, a move officials say is aimed at strengthening national identity, unity, patriotism, and citizenship among young Nigerians.

A statement to this effect on Wednesday night by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education said, “Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad, announced the policy on Wednesday, thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for driving the reform under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“They explained that, for the first time in decades, pupils will study Nigerian History continuously from Primary 1 to Junior Secondary School 3, JSS3,” the statement added.

Students in Senior Secondary School (SSS1–3) will now take Civic and Heritage Studies, a newly developed subject that combines Nigerian History with Civic Education.

Under the revised curriculum, pupils in Primary 1–6 will be taught Nigeria’s origins, heroes and heroines, cultural heritage, political development, geography, economy, religions, colonial rule, and post-independence governance. Junior Secondary students will cover topics such as early Nigerian civilisations, pre-colonial states, West African empires, European contacts, amalgamation, independence struggles, and democratic governance, blended with civic values to promote national unity.

The Ministers described the reform as a “priceless gift to the nation,” saying it would reconnect children with their roots while instilling pride and responsibility.

They added that embedding civic education in the curriculum would equip learners with the values needed to respect diversity, uphold institutions, and contribute positively to society.

“The Education Ministry has released the revised curriculum for Primary and Junior Secondary levels and said it will partner with stakeholders to provide resources, retrain teachers, and monitor implementation.

“The federal government urged parents, educators, and communities to support the initiative, which it described as a shared responsibility in raising disciplined and patriotic citizens,” the statement further read.