FG reaffirms commitment to economic benefits of adaptation plan

The Federal Ministry of Environment, on Wednesday in Abuja, expressed its determination to ensure that Nigeria maximises the economic benefits of its National Adaptation Plan.

Alhaji Mahmud Kambari, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, stated this at the Validation Workshop for the economic appraisal of the Development of an Adaptation Finance Strategy.

The workshop also served as an opportunity to draft the National Adaptation Plan Document for Nigeria.

Kambari, who was represented by Dr. Iniobong Abiola-Awe, Director of the Department of Climate Change, stated that the process was designed to conduct an economic appraisal of the adaptation plan.

“This is to outline what investors stand to gain from adaptation planning and what the country risks losing in its absence. Inaction is what we cannot afford at this time.

“Nigeria will therefore continue with the process of formulating its National Adaptation Plan, requiring all hands on deck to ensure timely delivery of the document ahead of the Conference of Parties (COP) in Brazil in November 2025,” he said.

The permanent secretary said the process of developing an adaptation finance framework would provide a blueprint for mobilising, managing, and directing resources towards the nation’s adaptation priorities.

“Another aim of this gathering is to begin drafting the document in readiness for submission to the UNFCCC. This workshop provides a vital platform to facilitate that,” he added.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Abiola-Awe said the workshop marked another milestone in building climate resilience in Nigeria.

“We are all familiar with the reality of climate change as its devastating impacts are no longer distant possibilities.

“While mitigation remains crucial, adaptation is equally important because it not only strengthens our systems but also protects lives and realigns our development trajectories towards sustainability.

“Nigeria, through the National Adaptation Plan process, is committed to identifying its medium and long-term adaptation needs. This is what we are putting forward,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr. Gift Gewona, Task Manager for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Nigeria, urged the country to prioritize investments wisely in addressing climate change.

“We want to see measures that offer the greatest returns on adaptation costs. Adaptation costs must justify the funding,” Gewona said.

