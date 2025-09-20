FG probes mysterious flesh-eating disease after 7 deaths in Adamawa

The Federal Government has collected specimens for laboratory tests to determine the exact cause of a strange flesh-eating ailment that has claimed seven lives in Malabo, Adamawa.

Dr Adesigbin Olufemi, Acting National Coordinator, National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Programme, disclosed this in an interview with the NAN on Saturday.

As of Sept. 10, 67 cases have been recorded, with eight patients receiving surgical treatment at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital in Yola.

“The disease is suspected to be Buruli Ulcer, a neglected tropical disease caused by Mycobacterium ulcerans, commonly found in marshy environments.

“The ailment typically begins like a boil, bursts, and gradually eats up flesh, damaging bones.

“The exact cause and transmission method are still unknown, but theories suggest insects like mosquitoes may play a role.”

He said the Adamawa State Government had been proactive in responding to the outbreak, while the Federal Government and partners had mobilised to the affected community since Sept. 14.

Olufemi said continuous awareness creation is critical to stop the spread, as some residents initially attributed the condition to witchcraft.

“Health security requires a multisectoral approach, including provision of potable water and improved sanitation.

“The government and partners will sustain efforts to treat existing patients and curb further spread, with treatment involving antibiotics and surgery.”

NAN reports that the World Health Organisation recognises Buruli Ulcer as one of the most neglected tropical diseases globally.

(NAN)