FG, PENGASSAN, Dangote Refinery in emergency closed-door meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Government is currently meeting behind closed doors with the leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENSASSAN and the representatives of Dangote Refinery at the Minister of Labour and Employment Conference Hall, Abuja.

The meeting was on the instance of the Minister of labour and Employment, Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi, to resolve the feud between PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery.

PENGASSAN was led to the meeting by its President, Comrade Festus Osifo and the General-Secretary of Trade Union Congress, TUC, Dr. Nuhu Toro, while the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dingyadi, led the government officials.

Recall that the federal government had on Sunday summoned the leadership of PENSASSAN and the management of Dangote Refinery to an emergency meeting over ongoing rift between the duo.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled for 2:00pm started at about 3:50pm owing to the late arrival of critical stakeholders involved in the matter before it later went into a close-door session.

In his opening speech, Dingyadi said, “What’s happening today is very dear to our economy and to the security of country. We have been informed that PENGASSAN is on strike.”