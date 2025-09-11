FG introduces bricklaying, plumbing, 24 other trades for technical education curriculum

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government has unveiled a major reform of the nation’s technical education curriculum, introducing 26 new trade areas that will take effect from the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Ministry of Education said the new structure is designed to align skills acquisition with industry demands while reducing curriculum overload for students in federal technical colleges.

Folasade Boriowo, spokesperson for the ministry, explained that all Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs) will now transition into full-fledged Federal Technical Colleges, with students required to take one trade course in addition to general subjects.

According to her, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, stressed that the reform aims to produce a workforce that is both technically skilled and industry-ready.

The 26 approved trade areas include:

Brick Laying, Block Laying and Concreting Woodwork, Carpentry and Joinery Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Computer Hardware & GSM Repair and Maintenance Refrigeration & Air-conditioning Works Mechanised Agriculture (Mechanics/Operations, Smart Agriculture) Autobody Works Catering Craft Practice Solar PV Installation and Maintenance Fashion Design and Garment Making Livestock Farming/Animal Husbandry Fish Farming Activity (Aquaculture) Motorcycle & Tricycle Repairs Painting, Decoration and Finishes (Interior Design) Welding & Fabrication Auto-Electrical Wiring Automobile Mechanics Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology Creative Media (Digital Media Production) Electronic Systems Maintenance Craft Furniture Making & Upholstery Networking & System Security (Satellite TV Antenna Installation and Maintenance) Social Media Content Creation and Management Tiling & Cladding (Decorative Stonework, Floor Cover Installation) Automobile CNG Conversion and Maintenance Leather Works

Alongside the trades, a new subject called Citizenship and Heritage Studies will also be introduced. The ministry said it will merge Nigerian history, civic education, and social studies to “ground students in national values” and prepare them for active citizenship.

