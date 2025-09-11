Home » News » FG introduces bricklaying, plumbing, 24 other trades for technical education curriculum
September 11, 2025

FG introduces bricklaying, plumbing, 24 other trades for technical education curriculum

Morufu-Tunji-Alausa

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

The Federal Government has unveiled a major reform of the nation’s technical education curriculum, introducing 26 new trade areas that will take effect from the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Ministry of Education said the new structure is designed to align skills acquisition with industry demands while reducing curriculum overload for students in federal technical colleges.

Folasade Boriowo, spokesperson for the ministry, explained that all Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs) will now transition into full-fledged Federal Technical Colleges, with students required to take one trade course in addition to general subjects.

According to her, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, stressed that the reform aims to produce a workforce that is both technically skilled and industry-ready.

The 26 approved trade areas include:

  1. Brick Laying, Block Laying and Concreting
  2. Woodwork, Carpentry and Joinery
  3. Plumbing and Pipe Fitting
  4. Computer Hardware & GSM Repair and Maintenance
  5. Refrigeration & Air-conditioning Works
  6. Mechanised Agriculture (Mechanics/Operations, Smart Agriculture)
  7. Autobody Works
  8. Catering Craft Practice
  9. Solar PV Installation and Maintenance
  10. Fashion Design and Garment Making
  11. Livestock Farming/Animal Husbandry
  12. Fish Farming Activity (Aquaculture)
  13. Motorcycle & Tricycle Repairs
  14. Painting, Decoration and Finishes (Interior Design)
  15. Welding & Fabrication
  16. Auto-Electrical Wiring
  17. Automobile Mechanics
  18. Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology
  19. Creative Media (Digital Media Production)
  20. Electronic Systems Maintenance Craft
  21. Furniture Making & Upholstery
  22. Networking & System Security (Satellite TV Antenna Installation and Maintenance)
  23. Social Media Content Creation and Management
  24. Tiling & Cladding (Decorative Stonework, Floor Cover Installation)
  25. Automobile CNG Conversion and Maintenance
  26. Leather Works

Alongside the trades, a new subject called Citizenship and Heritage Studies will also be introduced. The ministry said it will merge Nigerian history, civic education, and social studies to “ground students in national values” and prepare them for active citizenship.

