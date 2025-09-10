FG inaugurates C’ttee for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Senator George Akume.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee IMC to plan and execute activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration scheduled for October 1, 2025.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, said the anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on the country’s journey, its challenges, and collective aspirations for the future.

“This anniversary is a reminder of where we are coming from and where we are going from here. As a nation, we have faced political, economic and social challenges but have overcome them. An anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, it is a call for action for the future,” Akume stated.

Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Segun Imohiosen, said Senator Akume also urged Nigerians to recommit to unity, patriotism and nation-building.

The programme of events begins with a World Press Conference on Thursday, September 25, 2025, followed by a Juma’at Service and Women’s Activities on Friday, September 26. Youth Activities and a Historical Arts Exhibition will hold on Saturday, September 27, while a Church Service is billed for Sunday, September 28. A Public Lecture is scheduled for Monday, September 29, with the celebrations climaxing on Wednesday, October 1, with a Presidential Broadcast and Independence Day Parade.

As part of the commemorative activities, the SGF also unveiled the Nigeria @65 Compendium Project Workstation, initiated by CherryAfrica Magazine in collaboration with his office.

The workstation, equipped with a state-of-the-art studio, will host a TV interview series featuring top government officials sharing milestones in nation-building under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The compendium, according to the organisers, will serve as a national repository capturing Nigeria’s developmental trajectory from the pre-colonial era to the present day, with emphasis on ministries, departments, agencies, the economy, governance, and key sectors driving growth.