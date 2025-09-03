FG, IFAD, Partners strengthen public-private synergy to upscale agribusinesses

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and other stakeholders, has intensified efforts to strengthen public-private partnerships (PPP) aimed at enhancing climate-smart agribusiness resilience across Nigeria.

This was the focus of the FGN/IFAD Best Practice Workshop on PPP for Climate Information Services and the Validation of the Climate Smart Agribusiness Partnership for Resilience (CSAPR) Programme held in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Director of Planning and Policy Coordination at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ibrahim Tanimu, said the CSAPR project seeks to embed climate information services (CIS) into private sector-driven agribusiness, in close collaboration with government.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s food systems against the growing threats of climate change,” Tanimu said. He stressed that the initiative is anchored on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, with climate-resilient agriculture positioned as a key pillar of national development.

According to him, the workshop aims to build a common understanding of global best practices in PPP for climate information services, identify opportunities to leverage private sector capacity in scaling CIS access for smallholder farmers, and strengthen national ownership of the CSAPR project to ensure successful implementation.

Tanimu noted that the CSAPR will be integrated within Nigeria’s Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) to promote value-chain transformation, rural industrialization, and opportunities for women and youth.

On her part, IFAD Country Director, Dede Ekoue, described the workshop as “a defining moment for Nigeria, Africa, and the global community.”

She recalled that at the recent UN Food Systems Summit +4 in Addis Ababa, leaders reaffirmed the importance of resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability in agricultural transformation. “For Nigeria, that Summit reinforced the country’s leadership in shaping Africa’s journey towards resilient and climate-smart food systems, with a clear emphasis on digital solutions and strengthened partnerships,” she said.

Ekoue emphasized that climate information services must be seen as “life-saving, productivity-enhancing, and resilience-building instruments” for farmers and agribusinesses.

Also speaking, Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Charles Anosike, praised the partnership between FG and IFAD, while stressing the need for greater private sector involvement.

He revealed that NiMet has launched the Enhancing National Climate Services (ENACTS) Maproom, a tool that provides real-time weather forecasts, historical climate data, and tailored advisories to farmers. “These efforts are designed to deliver timely and accurate climate information, enabling smallholder farmers to make informed decisions that improve crop yields and strengthen resilience,” he explained.

With climate change posing growing threats such as erratic rainfall, drought, and extreme weather, stakeholders at the workshop agreed that scaling public-private partnerships for climate-smart agribusiness is crucial for food security, resilience, and economic growth.