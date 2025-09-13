FG hails Hilda Baci for daring world’s largest pot of jollof rice

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Federal Government has applauded celebrity chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, for her bold attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of Jollof Rice.

The feat, staged at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, under the banner “Gino World Jollof Festival with Hilda Baci,” attracted more than 20,000 registered participants who trooped out to witness the historic moment.

Vanguard learnt that the custom-made pot, built over three months in South-West Nigeria, measures about six metres in width with a capacity of 22,619 litres. Originally designed to hold 5,000 kilogrammes (250 bags) of basmati rice, weighing constraints forced organisers to scale down to 4,000 kilogrammes (200 bags).

Despite the excitement, the event was not without drama. The massive pot reportedly caved in during the weighing process, as a crane attempt to lift it caused structural stress. Its legs buckled and the cover loosened, prompting safety concerns. Nevertheless, thousands of servings of Jollof rice were successfully distributed to attendees.

Government officials at the venue lauded Hilda Baci’s resilience and innovation, describing her effort as a testament to Nigerian creativity and determination. As at press time, Guinness World Records was yet to confirm the new record, but the certification process is said to be ongoing.