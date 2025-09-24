FG fully funds Technical Colleges, Alausa warns against illegal charges

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to making technical education accessible to all Nigerian children by fully funding every Federal Technical College (FTC) across the country.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Education, tuition in all FTCs is completely free. The government also covers approved charges, including boarding, uniforms, textbooks, exercise books, prospectus, ID cards, stationery, clubs and societies, medical care, vocational training, utilities, security, website/e-result services, Skool Media, extra lessons, and insurance.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, through the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, stressed that the Federal Government bears the full cost of tuition to guarantee equal access for all.

He warned that no principal or administrator is permitted to impose unauthorized charges on parents or guardians. Circulars reinforcing this directive are to be sent to all schools and parents.

“To this end, parents are urged to report any illegal demands directly to the Ministry through Hotline: 0803 657 6733, 0803 637 3796 or Email: [email protected],” the statement read.

Dr. Alausa clarified that while tuition and core expenses are fully covered, students in boarding schools are expected to provide only personal items.

The initiative, he explained, reflects President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a pathway to human capital development.

“No Nigerian child should be denied access to technical education because of illegal charges. By investing in education today, we are building a stronger, self-reliant Nigeria,” Alausa affirmed.

The ministry further disclosed that monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to swiftly address any infractions. Stakeholders were urged to safeguard the free-education policy and ensure that Federal Technical Colleges continue to fulfil their mandate of producing skilled graduates for national transformation.