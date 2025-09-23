FG backs Abuja Cooperative City to deliver 10,000 affordable homes

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government has thrown its weight behind the Abuja Cooperative City Project, a major housing initiative expected to provide 10,000 affordable homes for federal workers and cooperative members under the Renewed Hope Affordable Housing Agenda.

The project advanced at a Stakeholder Coordination Meeting held in Abuja, which brought together cooperative executives, mortgage finance partners and senior housing officials.

It was endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

Professor Emmanuel Iyaji, Secretary General of the Abuja Cooperative Federation, said: “For years many of our members have dreamt of owning a home in the capital but found it out of reach. Abuja Cooperative City changes that story. It is exciting to watch government agencies, cooperatives and private partners working side by side to give ordinary working people a chance to own a safe, comfortable home and a place they can truly call their own.”

Located on 700 hectares in Jibi town, behind Mopol Barracks, Dei Dei, along Kubwa Expressway, Abuja Cooperative City will feature a range of homes from one-bedroom bungalows to five-bedroom detached houses.

Plans also include energy-efficient designs, landscaped green areas, schools, markets, health centres and a clean-energy bus service.

Mr Emmanuel Entonu, Consultant to the Abuja Cooperative City Project, said: “This project is about more than bricks and mortar. We are building neighbourhoods where families can settle, grow and thrive. Seeing so many partners come together with a shared vision for affordable and well-planned homes gives me real confidence that we are creating something special for Abuja and for Nigeria.”

Dr Abiola Oyedotun, Managing Director of Qietur Limited, noted: “This gathering confirms a shared commitment to create a city that reflects innovation and inclusiveness. Abuja Cooperative City will generate employment, stimulate local economies and set a new standard for collaboration between public and private sectors in housing delivery across Nigeria.”

Representatives of participating cooperatives; including the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, NNPC, the Police Service Commission and the Federal Judicial Service Commission, expressed readiness to mobilise members to subscribe as soon as mortgage application forms are released.

The Abuja Cooperative City Project is expected to generate thousands of jobs in construction and related industries, strengthen local supply chains and support Nigeria’s environmental goals through the use of energy-efficient building materials and renewable energy systems.

Qietur Limited, the project’s private partner, is a financial technology and data-driven company with a focus on affordable housing, agriculture, logistics, consumer goods and financial services. The firm says its work is aimed at driving inclusive social and economic growth across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas.