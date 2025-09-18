FFS probes Afriland Tower blaze, moves to enforce building safety compliance

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Fire Service FFS has launched a full-scale investigation into the September 16 fire outbreak at Afriland Tower on Broad Street, Lagos Island, which claimed lives and destroyed offices housing the United Bank for Africa UBA and the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS.

Controller General of the Service, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode, in a statement by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, DCF Paul Abraham said preliminary findings pointed to the inverter room as the possible source of the inferno.

He ordered the immediate deployment of a specialist investigation team to determine both the direct and remote causes of the incident, including the state of the building’s fire safety systems, maintenance culture, and compliance with regulations.

“The findings of this investigation will be made public, and every recommendation will be implemented without delay,” Adeyemi assured.

Beyond the probe, the FFS chief announced the creation of a nationwide Task Force on Fire Safety Compliance. The unit will audit both public and private buildings, enforce safety standards, sanction erring facilities, train facility managers, and strengthen partnerships with regulatory agencies.

Adeyemi stressed that Nigeria must shift from reactive firefighting to preventive enforcement, noting that installing fire equipment is not enough without regular maintenance and staff training.

“We must move into a regime of accountability, audits, sanctions, and compliance if tragedies like this are to be avoided,” he added.

While commiserating with UBA Chairman, Mr. Tony Elumelu, FIRS Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adelabu Adedeji, as well as the management, staff, and bereaved families, Adeyemi prayed for the repose of the departed and comfort for their loved ones.

The Service also urged building owners, banks, corporate organisations, and government agencies to urgently review their fire safety readiness. This includes securing inverter and generator rooms, keeping exits clear, ensuring alarms function properly, and training staff in emergency response.

Adeyemi further praised the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for supporting the enactment of the Federal Fire and Rescue Act, which he said would usher in a “new culture of fire prevention and public accountability” across Nigeria.