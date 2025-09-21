Ferran Torres scores twice as Barcelona thrash Getafe 3-0

Barcelona’s Spanish forward #07 Ferran Torres (C) celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Getafe CF at Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Ferran Torres struck twice for champions Barcelona as they beat Getafe 3-0 on Sunday to stay on Real Madrid’s tails at the top of La Liga.

Dani Olmo was also on target for the Catalans, who trail leaders Madrid by two points after Xabi Alonso’s side beat Espanyol on Saturday to maintain their 100 percent record.

Playing at the 6,000 capacity Johan Cruyff stadium besides their training ground again as the club waits for licences to reopen their renovated Camp Nou home, Barcelona dominated an unambitious Getafe team.

Despite his brace against Newcastle in the Champions League, German coach Hansi Flick left Marcus Rashford on the bench, with Spanish media reporting that it was because the England international was late for a morning meeting.

Flick has dropped other players from the line-up for the same offence in the past, including defender Jules Kounde.

Rashford’s replacement as the stand-in for injured teenage superstar Lamine Yamal, Torres, took his chance with both hands.

The Spaniard opened the scoring with a powerful finish at the end of a slick move, with Olmo backheeling the ball into his path in the box.

Torres’s second finish was even better, guided into the bottom left corner from outside the box after Raphinha sent him through on goal.

The forward crashed a shot off the bar as a first half hat-trick beckoned.

Barca players lost their temper before the break as Getafe put in several hard and late tackles, with Kounde the victim of many of them.

– ‘Too many fouls’ –

Flick sent on Rashford for Raphinha at half-time, perhaps in order to save the Brazilian from a potential red card.

“A lot of the time, they don’t try to do anything apart from too many fouls, in my opinion, but we managed it well… and the important thing is we got the three points,” Torres told DAZN.

Javi Munoz lashed a volley inches wide early in the second half as Getafe threatened for the first time.

Rashford created Barcelona’s third, zipping inside from the right flank and unselfishly cutting the ball back for Olmo to finish.

On-loan from Manchester United, Rashford came close to netting his first league goal for Barca but David Soria palmed away his stinging near-post effort.

Getafe goalkeeper Soria made another impressive save from Rashford in stoppage time to limit the damage in what was a comprehensive defeat.

“We struggled a lot in attack, we weren’t able to create virtually anything,” admitted Soria.

Barcelona travel to face promoted side Real Oviedo on Thursday, with Real Madrid visiting Levante on Tuesday.

Vanguard News