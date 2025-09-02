Fedmas Studios to release blockbuster film NINI

ABUJA—Fedmas Studios has announced the nationwide release of its highly anticipated film, NINI, scheduled to hit cinemas on October 3, 2025. Distributed by Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution, the movie will premiere on Sunday, September 28, at Silverbird Cinema, Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

Written, directed, and produced by filmmaker Sam Idiagbonya, NINI explores themes of love, betrayal, and resilience. The story follows a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when personal decisions beyond her control disrupt her happiness, forcing her to confront painful realities and hard lessons.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, he emphasised the movie’s goal of sparking meaningful conversations about family and societal values.

“There are a lot of gaps in parenting and this movie hopes to bridge the gaps.” Dr. Idiagbonya said.The movie ” Nini” features A-list actors and actresses in the Nollywood industry.

Described as a mix of action, intrigue, and emotion, the film brings together an impressive cast, including Keppy Ekpeyong, Antar Laniyan, Yemi Blaq, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Chimezie Imo, Francis Duru, Damilola Ogunsi, Chinyere Wilfred, Mariah Ugbashi, Tony Goodman, Sydney Diala, Patricia Charles, and Maryann Apollo, among others.

Idiagbonya, widely known for his realistic storytelling and profound life lessons, has once again teamed up with a forward-thinking crew to bring NINI to life. According to Fedmas Studios, the production reflects its core values of excellence, creativity, and originality while offering audiences both enlightenment and entertainment.

Speaking also at the event, Mr. Tony Goodman, the movie is “a touching story. It’s a healing story for people holding on to past hurts.”

Actor Francis Duru also speaking said that the movie is about a sexual predator.

“We talk a lot about the girl child and ignore the boy child.”

“The worst thing that can happen to a parent is to nurture your girl child and someone somewhere comes to tamper with your efforts,’ Mr. Duru said.

He also said that “Life is like a sandwich, it has a sweet, sour and bitter taste.”

The lead actress in the movie, Ms. Maria Ogwuashi, who played the role of Nini, advised parents to show more love to their children.

Another veteran actor, Mr. Keppy Ekpenyong urged Nigerian parents to always have conversations with their children to prevent sad stories, stating that “good parenting can help change the society.”