Federal Ministry of Art, NSC partner to build Mega Sports and Cultural City

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Sports Commission (NSC) to develop a National Arts, Cultural, Creative, Tourism and Sports Innovation Hub within the Moshood Abiola National Stadium precinct in Abuja.

The agreement, signed on Thursday in Abuja, is designed to harness the creative, cultural, and sports sectors for national development, youth empowerment, and global visibility.

According to the plan, the hub will feature a National Museum of Arts and Culture, an Entertainment Arena and Performance Centre, a Youth Creative and Entrepreneurship Centre, Eco-Villas and Eco-Lodges, a Family Recreational Park, Cultural Lounges and Marketplaces, a Mounted Games Arena, and a Sports Heritage Pavilion.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, described the initiative as a transformative partnership that aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for youth empowerment, economic diversification, and job creation.

“The creative industry is having a great moment, and Nigeria is known for its cultural assets. Partnering with the sports industry through this MoU will empower the younger generation, teach them about our culture, and provide capacity building. If replicated across the states, this will mark a new dawn, especially in Abuja, and positively impact the economy, job creation, and insecurity,” Musawa said.

NSC Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to the project, noting that it aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda on sports economy.

“We need to invest and revamp our sports facilities to host thousands of activities around the clock. This project will showcase our history, sports, and culture. We will turn the stadium into a sports city, leveraging existing structures to build value for creatives. I assure you of my team’s diligence to support this project to success,” he said.

The initiative, to be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, will foster inter-agency dialogue, promote integrated strategies linking sports with culture and tourism, and encourage stakeholder collaboration.

Both parties pledged to work closely to deliver a world-class innovation hub that will promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, empower youths, and stimulate economic growth through creativity, innovation, and sports.