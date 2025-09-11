FCT to partner APSON to improve paediatric surgical care

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, has pledged the FCT administration’s support for the Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Nigeria (APSON) to improve paediatric surgical services in the territory.

Wike, represented at the event by the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmud Bunkure, made the pledge while opening APSON’s 24th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Prof. Philip Mshelbwala, chairman of the event’s local organising committee, told delegates that the FCT and neighbouring Nasarawa State currently have 15 paediatric surgeons serving a combined population of about 4.3 million, with more than two million of that population classed as children. He urged urgent action to address workforce gaps.

Acknowledging sector challenges, the minister said limited infrastructure, staff shortages and the rising cost of care require coordinated solutions. He added that the FCT administration will work to expand access to quality care, strengthen referral systems and improve timely surgical interventions for children in both urban and rural areas.

Wike also commended APSON’s work on training, research and mentorship, and stressed the importance of stronger links between paediatric surgeons, family physicians and community health workers to reduce late presentation of surgical cases.

Prof. Mshelbwala expressed optimism that the conference would foster knowledge exchange and enhance paediatric surgical capacity nationwide.

In his keynote, Dr. Paul Manya Dogo called for children’s surgery to be prioritised in Nigeria’s Health Sector Strategic Blueprint, noting concerns about the country’s doctor-to-population ratio and equipment functionality in some facilities. He said formal inclusion in the national blueprint would help secure funding and implementation at state and local levels.

Dr. Chris Isokpunwu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Steel Development, who chaired the opening ceremony, urged APSON to prioritise training of young surgeons and continue advocacy for improved infrastructure and financing to make paediatric care more accessible.