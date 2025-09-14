FCT residents lament soaring fish price, other protein sources

Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed concern over the rising cost of fish, lamenting that the staple protein source is becoming unaffordable for many households.

A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Kado, Apo and Mararaba markets revealed that the price of Titus and other varieties of fish had continued to rise in recent weeks.

At Kado Fish Market, a fish seller, Mrs Agatha Johnson, told NAN that buyers now prefer to purchase fish in pieces rather than in cartons due to the high cost.

Johnson, who decried poor sales due to a low influx of customers, said her family could barely have enough money to cater to their needs.

“ People hardly buy fish in cartons anymore because of their high cost; they prefer buying in pieces. Today, three pieces of Titus now cost N10,000, as opposed to N2,000, which it was sold for before.

“I sell one piece for N5000, depending on the size. Yet customers still complain.

“The interesting thing is that we barely even make a profit from sales, making us sometimes source funds from other quarters to turn over the business.

“This is really affecting my income and I depend on this business to provide daily livelihood for my family,” she said.

At Apo Fish Market, Mr. Cletus Foga said a carton of Titus fish was sold for N140,000, while a kilogram sold for N7,000, as opposed to N3,000, which it had been sold for hitherto.

Foga said a kilo of Crocker fish now sells for N5,000, adding that many customers who do not buy Crocker fish now ask for it because it is cheaper and more affordable.

Mr. Friday Ameh, a cold-room operator in Mararaba, said a kilo of Titus Fish was now being sold for N7,200, and a 20kg carton was sold for N145,000, as against between N40,000 and N60,000 that it was previously sold for.

Ameh said that it had become very difficult for ordinary families to buy fish and other proteins in bulk due to their cost.

“I am happy I have other businesses I am running other than this fish business, else, I will have long closed my shop due to poor sales,” he said.

Some residents who spoke to NAN said the situation was exacerbating the hardship faced by families already struggling with high food prices.

Mrs. Grace Mba, a schoolteacher, said her family had drastically reduced their consumption of fish.

“Fish used to be the cheapest protein we relied on, but now, it is almost a luxury. Even chicken, beef and eggs are no longer affordable.

“I thank God that the cost of beans is coming down, at least that provides some form of protein for my family since meat is out of our reach, ” she lamented.

A civil servant, Mr Michael Okafor, also said the surge in the price of fish had forced him to explore plant-based proteins.

“We now eat more beans and oatmeal at home. But even those are not so cheap in the market.

“Even the catfish, which is grown locally in our ponds and rivers, is very expensive now and not within the reach of the average citizen.

“Nigerians are being squeezed on all sides. Something really needs to be done and fast before we begin to suffer from diseases due to unbalanced diets in this country,” he said.

Similarly, a taxi driver, Mr. Suleiman Musa, told NAN that his household now manages to eat protein once a week.

“My family loves to eat fish a lot because it used to be one of the cheapest sources of protein we could afford, but the situation has changed.

“We noticed all of a sudden that the price gradually began to increase until it became one of the most expensive proteins in the market.

“So nowadays, whenever I make extra money from my business and I want to give my family a treat , I buy a kilo and take home for my wife to prepare for the family,” he said.

NAN reports that fish, which was once one of the cheapest and most accessible sources of protein, is no longer affordable for average Nigerians, thereby worsening food insecurity in the country.

