FCT Police probe lifeless body found at NASS car park

Vehicle in which body was discovered

By Kingsley Omonobi

Following the discovery of a dead body of a man inside a car at the car park of the National Assembly on Sunday and the alarm raised, the Police Command in Abuja has begun an investigation to unravel what happened.

Spokesperson of FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh, made this known on Monday.

She said, “On September 7, 2025, at about 9 am, the FCT Police Command received a distress call reporting the discovery of an unidentified male, suspected to be a labourer, found lifeless at a construction site within the National Assembly Complex.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), National Assembly Division, immediately responded to the call and, upon arrival, discovered the deceased inside a red Peugeot 406 motor vehicle with registration number BWR-577 BF.

“The body was promptly evacuated to Asokoro General Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that it was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. He directed that efforts be intensified to establish the identity of the deceased.

“Further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses.”