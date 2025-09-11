FCT Police kill gang leader behind foiled Apo robbery, recover arms

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Abuja has neutralized a wanted, notorious gang leader who led a robbery operation at Apo Resettlement Centre on 23rd June 2025 during which operatives of the FCT Command Anti-Kidnapping Unit thwarted their plans.

Spokesman of the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh said the gang leader identified as Umar Manu was neutralized in a follow up operation in Abuja after he earlier escaped on June 23rd.

Adeh said, “On 9th September 2025, operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, launched a follow-up operation targeting a gang of suspected armed robbers and kidnappers responsible for the armed attack at Zone E Extension, Apo Resettlement, on 23rd June 2025.

“Intelligence revealed that the gang had crossed from the Nasarawa forests into the FCT through Karshi forests, with plans to launch another deadly attack.

“Acting swiftly, the Command’s operatives traced them to a hideout at Kurape Hills, where they were planning a fresh operation.

“On sighting the police, the suspects opened fire, but the gallant officers engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

“The gang leader, identified as Umar Manu aka “Small,” was neutralized, while others escaped with suspected gunshot wounds.

“Recovered from the scene were one AK-49 rifle with breech number A529, one AK-47 rifle with scratched out breech number, one AK-49 rifle with scratched out breech number, three (3) magazines, and eleven (11) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

“During the exchange, the Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and one other team member sustained minor injuries.

“Both officers have since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, commended the gallantry and professionalism of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, vowing to rid the FCT and its borders of all forms of violent crime.

“In a stern warning, the CP declared that criminals who dare to test the resolve of the police will meet the same fate as the neutralized gang leader.

“He further urged the public, particularly healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinics, to promptly report anyone seeking medical attention with bullet wounds or suspicious injuries to the police through the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913 or 08028940883.”

Vanguard News