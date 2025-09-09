FCT Police commence investigation over life-less body discovered at NASS car park

National Assembly

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Following the discovery of a man’s dead body inside a car at National Assembly car park, on Sunday, and the subsequent alarm raised, the Police Command in Abuja has begun an investigation to unravel the mystery.

Spokesperson of Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command, Josephine Adeh, made the disclosure, yesterday.

She said: “On September 7, 2025, about 9a.m., the FCT Police Command received a distress call reporting the discovery of an unidentified male, suspected to be a labourer, found lifeless at a construction site within the National Assembly Complex.

“The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, National Assembly Division, immediately responded to the call and, upon arrival, discovered the deceased inside a red Peugeot 406 motor vehicle with registration number BWR-577 BF.

“The body was promptly evacuated to Asokoro General Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed that it was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

‘The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has ordered a discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He directed that efforts be intensified to establish the identity of the deceased.”