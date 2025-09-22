FCT Minister seeks global support for women at UN Forum

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, has called for stronger global support to advance women’s economic empowerment, describing it as a key pathway to poverty reduction, equity and lasting peace.

Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Mr Austin Elemue said Mahmoud made the call in New York, the United States, during an economic empowerment forum held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

The event brought together women political leaders, economic experts, industry giants, innovators, diplomats and policymakers under the theme: “Scaling Women’s Economic Empowerment: Financing Inclusive Growth for Peace, Development, and Human Rights.”

Mahmoud expressed satisfaction that under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, the Renewed Hope Agenda has placed gender inclusion, youth development and entrepreneurship at the heart of governance.

She stressed that the FCT Administration remains committed to providing an enabling environment where women have equitable access to finance, skills and markets to contribute fully to national development.

“This gathering underscores the truth that gender equality is not a privilege but a fundamental right, and financing inclusive growth is a responsibility we must all shoulder. By placing women at the centre of economic development, we invest in the transformation of families, communities, and nations”, Mahmoud said.

She commended the forum’s organizers for creating a platform to share ideas, policies and strategies that could accelerate progress on women’s empowerment, adding that inclusive growth and human rights must remain central to global development efforts.

The forum served as a platform for stakeholders across sectors to chart actionable strategies that promote women’s empowerment as a driver of peace and sustainable development.