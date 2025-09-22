FCT Council Polls: No further withdrawal, replacements of candidates, INEC declares

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Ahead of the Saturday, 21st February 2026 Area Council Election in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has published the final list of candidates, declaring that, except in the event of death, political parties can no longer withdraw or replace their candidates.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He recalled that on 18th August 2025, the Commission published the personal particulars of candidates who emerged from primaries conducted by political parties for the 2026 FCT Area Council Election.

“A total of 17 Political Parties uploaded the particulars of their candidates (Form EC9) by the deadline of 6pm on Monday 11th August 2025 and at the end of the period for withdrawal and substitution of candidates.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby publishes the final list of candidates that will contest in the 2026 FCT Area Council Election. The full list of the candidates by party, age, gender and academic qualifications has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

“With this publication, no further withdrawal or replacement of candidates will be allowed except in the event of death of a candidate or running mate before Election Day as provided by Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act”, he stated.