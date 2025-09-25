FCT council polls: INEC cautions parties against provocative outbursts

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned political parties to avoid using provocative and abusive words during campaigns ahead of the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee in Abuja.

Olumekun said that in line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, political parties participating in the 2026 FCT election were now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public.

He said that campaigns for the election started on Wednesday and will end at midnight on Feb. 19, 2026.

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission wishes to remind Political Parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaigns, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate,” he said.

The FCT area council election will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21 2026.

(NAN)