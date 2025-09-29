Fastest charging phones of 2025

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

In 2025, smartphone makers continue to push the boundaries of charging technology. While battery capacity remains important, fast-charging speeds are becoming a deciding factor for many users.

Here’s a look at some of the fastest charging phones released or expected this year:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro – 125W

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro leads the pack with a blazing 125W wired fast charging. It can top up its battery in around 20 minutes, making it one of the most practical flagship devices for users who are always on the go.

OnePlus 13 – 100W (Outside the U.S.)

OnePlus continues its tradition of high-speed charging with the OnePlus 13. While the U.S. version is capped at lower speeds due to regulations, the international model supports 100W charging, promising a near full charge in under half an hour.

Honor Magic7 Pro – 100W

Honor brings its powerful charging game with the Magic7 Pro. The 100W charging capability pairs well with its flagship hardware, ensuring users don’t spend much time tethered to the wall.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro – 100W

Vivo’s foldable flagship doesn’t just impress with its design—it also boasts 100W charging. Despite its large dual-battery setup for the foldable design, it can juice up remarkably quickly, reducing downtime for power users.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra – 100W

OPPO’s Find series has always been known for innovation in fast charging, and the Find X8 Ultra continues the legacy with 100W support. It balances speed with battery health optimizations, ensuring longevity despite the high wattage.

Xiaomi 17 Series – 100W (USB PD PPS Universal)

Xiaomi’s 17 series stands out by introducing 100W charging that supports universal USB PD PPS standards. This makes it one of the most versatile flagships, allowing users to charge at maximum speeds with more third-party chargers, not just the one in the box.

Camon 40 Pro 5G – 65W

TECNO is catching up with flagship brands, and the Camon 40 Pro 5G offers 65W charging. While not as fast as the 100W club, it’s still quick enough to refill the battery in less than an hour, a major upgrade for a mid-range device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Global Version) – 65W

Samsung has long been conservative with charging speeds, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 65W global version marks progress. It provides a significant improvement over older Samsung flagships, making it more competitive in the charging race.

Xiaomi 15 Series – Expected 90W

Xiaomi’s 15 lineup is still expected to bring 90W fast charging, striking a balance between speed and long-term battery health. It’s a strong upgrade for users who want both fast charging and longevity.