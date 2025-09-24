Fashion waste: Lagos charges textile industries on circular practices

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, charged players in the textile industry to collaborate with the government to tackle textile and fashion waste and adopt circular fashion practices across the metropolis.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi- Akodu, made the call during the year 2025 World Clean Up Day celebrations held at the NECA House, Alausa, Ikeja, saying “It is necessary to raise awareness to educate consumers, designers, and policymakers about the importance of circular fashion practices.”

Rotimi- Akodu, added that circular fashion practices offers a promising solution by reducing waste, promoting sustainability, and encouraging eco-friendly fashion products.

He said the 2025 World Clean-up Day was being celebrated across 180 countries with the theme; “Tackling textile and fashion waste through circular fashion,” saying the theme is apt because the fashion industry has been said to be one of the largest polluters globally, contributing significantly to environmental degradation.

According to him, “In Nigeria, textile and fashion waste is gradually becoming a significant environmental concern, driven by the rapid growth of the fashion sector and a “take, make, dispose” approach.”

Akodu stressed that the results in massive amount of waste, with the fashion industry generating 92 million tonnes of waste annually.

He said the main challenges of this particular sector includes; limited public awareness about textile recycling and its benefits; inadequate recycling facilities and collection points; sorting complexity; limited access to recycling technologies and limited market demand for recycled textile products.

He said everyone must join the quest for a cleaner environment and all must be reminded that clean-ups alone would not solve the waste crisis.

“Everyone need to spark change in the society by promoting individual behavior change, raising awareness about efficient waste management and diverting attention to critical issue of textile and fashion waste management.”

Akodu said the event has given opportunity to discuss and bring up some potential solutions ranging from effective recycling programs to collect and process textile waste.

Others include: Upcycling by transforming discarded textiles into new, valuable products as well as loop textile production and recycling ways of adopting a circular economy model that promotes closed loop textile production and recycling.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Tajudeen Gaji, said the event is observed annually to highlight the importance of sustainable waste management and inspire collective action to create a cleaner, healthier planet through awareness about reducing waste pollution.

The Guest Speaker, Mrs. Sidiqat Folami who spoke on the theme, noted that some of the problems encountered in the industry include heavy carbon dioxide (CO‚ ) emissions, along with other greenhouse gases such as methane (CH„ ), are released across the entire textile value chain — from pre-production and production, to in-use and post-use stages

According to her, to boost textile wastes management and Circular Fashion in Nigeria, “there is the need for the advocacy and sensitization, ;ead campaigns with practitioners to educate the public, promote circular fashion adoption through awareness and

empower communities with behavioral change initiatives.”