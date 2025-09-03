Fasawe urges women, media to lead climate action

…as Nigeria marks first World Decarbonisation Day

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria on Wednesday marked its first-ever World Decarbonisation Day with a call for collective responsibility in reducing carbon emissions to safeguard public health and the environment.

Speaking at the World Decarbonisation Summit 2025 in Abuja, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat, said the initiative was designed to raise awareness about the dangers of unchecked carbon release into the atmosphere.

She warned that carbon emissions from vehicle exhausts, generators, fossil fuels, and burning refuse were fueling health crises such as asthma, bronchiolitis, lung diseases, and rising cases of cancer among young people.

“If gases from dumpsites can spontaneously ignite fires, then imagine the impact when these same chemicals settle in our lungs,” Fasawe said.

She stressed that while fossil fuels remain a natural resource, they must be harnessed wisely and sustainably, warning that total neglect could also disrupt the ecosystem. According to her, the long-term goal should be a transition to clean energy sources such as solar, inverters, and renewable batteries capable of powering hospitals, villages, and entire districts.

Fasawe also highlighted the strategic role of women in advancing climate action, describing them as “the nuclei of every society” with the capacity to influence homes, workplaces, and communities.

“I cannot preach against fossil fuels and then go home to cook with firewood. Women must lead by example,” she said.

The Mandate Secretary further tasked the media to intensify public enlightenment on climate change, global warming, and the human activities driving them.

“Any opportunity to highlight that climate change is real and that we are contributing to it must be seized,” she urged.

She maintained that World Decarbonisation Day would become an annual event in Nigeria, stressing that reducing daily carbon emissions is not solely a government duty but a responsibility for all.

Also speaking at the summit, National President of Women in Oil and Gas, Engr. Tolulope Longe, and the Chairperson, Mrs. Toyin Yusuf, called for stronger inclusion of women and innovative strategies in Nigeria’s energy transition.

Longe stressed the importance of integrating gender perspectives into the decarbonisation agenda, highlighting how women can drive innovation, policy, and community-level impact. She noted that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector must not only focus on emissions reduction but also on building human capital, fostering inclusivity, and ensuring women are positioned at the forefront of the transition.

Similarly, Yusuf underscored the urgent need for policy frameworks that balance energy security with sustainability, while opening space for female professionals to contribute. She explained that without deliberate policies to encourage women’s participation, Nigeria risks excluding a critical demographic from shaping its future energy mix.

Both leaders commended the Federal Government for hosting the summit and aligning Nigeria with global decarbonisation goals, while urging policymakers, industry stakeholders, and international partners to provide financing, build capacity, and create inclusive platforms that empower women in the sector.

The World Decarbonisation Summit brought together policymakers, industry experts, civil society, and development partners to chart pathways toward achieving net-zero emissions while safeguarding Nigeria’s economic stability and energy security.