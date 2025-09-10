Farming Disaster in Kwara: Group demands explanation from NiMet over ‘inaccurate forecast’

NIMET

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

A pro-democracy group, Kwara Must Change ( KMC), has demanded an explanation from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)and the Federal government over inaccurate predictions that cost farmers in some communities in Kwara state huge losses from farm proceeds.

A major farming disaster had hit communities in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State following the inaccurate prediction of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMet) 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), which thousands of farmers relied upon for planting decisions.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard by the Convener, AbdulRazaq Hamzat, it described the forecast was described as “a huge failure” with devastating consequences for food security, rural livelihoods, and farmer confidence.

It added that,”NiMet’s 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction projected that rainfall in Asa would begin on May 7 and end on November 18, giving farmers nearly 195 days of rainfall to cultivate their crops. However, the reality was dramatically different.

“After early showers in May, rainfall stopped abruptly in June, disappeared entirely in July, and recorded only two isolated instances in August.”

The statement noted that,”Consistent rains only resumed in September, leaving a three-month drought during the peak growing season.

“This unprecedented rainfall pattern destroyed crops across Asa, wiping out the investments of farmers who had already spent heavily on land preparation, seedlings, and fertilisers. Many are now counting their losses in what they describe as “the worst season in living memory.”

“KMC, which monitors governance and social development in Kwara, expressed alarm at the scale of devastation, accusing NiMet of undermining the very farmers it was meant to support.”

According to KMC Convener, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the forecasting failure goes beyond scientific error and borders on policy negligence.

“NiMet’s failure to capture the critical three month cessation of rain between June and August is not just a technical oversight but a disaster of national importance.

” Agriculture is the lifeline of Kwara’s rural economy, and when institutions fail at such a critical point, the consequences are far-reaching,” Hamzat stated.

The pro democracy group therefore demanded an urgent explanation from both NiMet and the Federal Government, insisting that farmers deserve accountability and corrective measures to prevent a repeat of the crisis.

KMC also called on the Kwara State Government to provide immediate relief packages for affected farmers in Asa, warning that food shortages and worsening poverty could result if support is delayed.

In addition, Kwara Must Change advocated the establishment of localized weather monitoring systems across the state to complement national forecasts, arguing that grassroots data could improve reliability and restore farmer confidence.

“This is a wake up call. If national forecasts continue to fail, farmers will either abandon them or abandon farming altogether. Both outcomes are disastrous for our economy and food security,” KMC warned.

“As Kwara farmers struggle to recover, agricultural experts are also questioning whether Nigeria’s climate forecasting system is adequately equipped to handle the fast changing realities of climate variability, especially in rain fed farming communities.”the statement said.