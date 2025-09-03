Family, varsity Professor in dispute over land in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A disagreement has erupted between the Aderounmu family of Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, and retired Professor Olu Williams Aderounmu over ownership claims to portions of land said to be part of the family’s ancestral property.

In a statement issued on behalf of the SAO Descendants Union, some members of the family argued that Prof. Aderounmu has no right to dispose of portions of the land. They maintained that only legitimate heirs of the lineage can make such claims.

The statement was signed by High Chief Tunde Afare Faloye (SAO of Oba-Ile), Chief Olusola Aderounmu (Obaloja of Oba-Ile), Chief Abayomi Faloye (Osoore of Oba-Ile), and Elder Igbekele Fabilola (Secretary, SAO Family).

The family said it is prepared to seek legal redress to protect what it described as its ancestral heritage.

Prof. Aderounmu dismissed the allegations

Responding to the claims, Prof. Aderounmu dismissed the allegations, stating that his late grandfather allocated 24 plots of cocoa farmland to his mother in 1948 and that he is only safeguarding his inheritance.

He explained that his mother supported his education and that he holds legal documents affirming his rights. “That land was given to her directly by my grandfather. I am only protecting what rightfully belongs to her and her children,” he said.

The professor also pointed out that existing court judgments support his position and urged anyone with contrary claims to approach the courts. He denied allegations of using political influence in the matter, saying the dispute should be resolved strictly through lawful means.

Both parties have appealed to relevant authorities, including government and security agencies, to intervene to ensure a fair resolution.