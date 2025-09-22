Family raises alarm as hoodlums occupy Lagos property

By Precious Okunowo

LAGOS—The family of a prominent businessman, Otunba Olanrewaju Adenuga, has cried out to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Moshood Jimoh, over the forceful takeover of their property in Ikeja by suspected hoodlums, who they allege have vandalised assets, demanded ransom, and issued death threats.

In a formal complaint through their lawyers, Brookgreen LP, the Adenugas accused nine suspects of storming their property at No. 113, Awolowo Way, Ikeja, earlier this year. The gang allegedly destroyed fittings worth over N2 million and carted away construction materials valued at N8 million.

The family further alleged that the invaders unlawfully leased parts of the premises to roadside operators and converted the site into a base for criminal activities, including the sale and smoking of Indian hemp, alcohol consumption, and other illicit gatherings. The Adenugas said their engineers sent to commence development work were seized by the gang, with one of the suspects allegedly demanding ransom before they could be released.

According to the report, the lead suspect went further to demand N800,000 as well as annual “gifts” of goats before agreeing to vacate the land. Even more troubling, the family alleged that the suspects openly bragged about belonging to a cult group and repeatedly threatened to eliminate Otunba Adenuga and his household.

In one incident described as “chilling,” Otunba Adenuga claimed he narrowly escaped a violent attack by the gang in the presence of police officers, who were overpowered during the confrontation.“This is not just a case of trespass but a sustained campaign “.

of intimidation, theft, and attempted murder that has left our client in constant fear for his life,” the family stated.

The Adenugas have now appealed to the Lagos State Police Commissioner to order the immediate arrest and prosecution of the suspects, warning that their continued occupation of the property poses a serious threat not only to their safety but also to public order in Ikeja.

They added that the case reflects a wider trend of brazen property invasions across Lagos, often fuelled by gangs who hide under cult protection to unleash terror on innocent citizens.