Family of four killed in Abuja crash

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Tragedy struck in Abuja on Wednesday when a man, his wife, and their two children lost their lives in a fatal crash at the Mabushi Bridge.

According to eyewitnesses, the family was traveling in a private car when the driver briefly stopped at the Berger Roundabout in Wuse to pick up a relative. A confrontation reportedly ensued with some individuals at the location, during which one person allegedly attempted to interfere with the vehicle.

In the struggle that followed, the driver lost control of the car, which rammed into a bridge pillar at Mabushi. The impact killed all four family members instantly.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that some individuals linked to the incident were attacked by an angry mob shortly afterward. However, as of the time of filing this report, there has been no official confirmation from the Police regarding the incident or the alleged mob action.