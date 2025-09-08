Family narrates how rising designer was killed by ex-lover

By Esther Onyegbula

More chilling details have emerged on how 29-year-old interior designer, Deborah Eneyi Okwori, popularly known as Deb’rah Porsche, was brutally murdered in her Ogba apartment by her ex-lover, Ugali “Lintez” — despite ending their relationship over a year ago.

According to Deborah’s elder sister, Hope, who spoke to Vanguard, the suspect had been stalking the victim relentlessly since their breakup, using different phone numbers and social media accounts to reach her.

“He kept calling and threatening my sister. At one point, he even pretended to be sick, sending photos from a hospital bed to lure her back. My sister blocked him everywhere, but he kept coming back,” Hope said.

Recounting the attack, she added: “On the day of the attack, Wednesday evening, the suspect reportedly disguised as a dispatch rider to gain access into the estate. My sister was the only one at home, as I had left with my other sister for work on the Island. We were on night shift. It was not up to one hour after we left the house in Ogba that I received a call that she had been attacked.

She had locked only the net door. He first cut the gas pipe outside the kitchen, hoping to cause an explosion, but when that failed, he broke the net door, forced his way in and pounced on her. After breaking into the apartment, he repeatedly stabbed Deborah in the back and chest.”

One of the neighbours, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the family’s account.

“We heard Deborah’s voice screaming for help, and when we got inside the apartment, we found her in a pool of blood. The suspect was lying on the floor pretending to be dead. Later, he started shouting that she stabbed him on the neck to create the impression of a fight. But there was no cut on his neck.

By the time we rushed her to the hospital, the doctor confirmed her dead, saying that it was one of the stabs at her back that pierced her lungs deeply.”

Hope also raised suspicions about a phone call earlier that day from the suspect’s mother:

“Ironically, earlier that morning, his mother had placed a call to Deborah. We don’t know why she called her, only for this to happen in the evening. Even his family knows the kind of son they have.”

She revealed that Deborah was not the first target of the suspect’s violent obsession:

“After this incident, we got to know that the girl he dated before also had to relocate because of his threats. He once told my sister that if he didn’t marry Deborah, blood would flow. We thought he was joking. Now, he has fulfilled that threat.”

The family described Deborah as hardworking, easygoing, and on the verge of a major career breakthrough in interior design.

“She had just secured her first N13 million contract and was about to sign another. She was building her brand and supporting her younger siblings after our mother’s retirement. Now, he has cut her life short,” Hope lamented.

Calling for justice, the grieving sister insisted:

“We want a thorough investigation. He planned this murder. He should not escape justice.”

Meanwhile, detectives have already visited the crime scene. Confirming the incident, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, DSP Babaseyi B. Oluseyi, said investigations are ongoing and that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for further action.