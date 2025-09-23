Fake police officer arrested in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Kano State Police Command said it has arrested a 33-year-old man and an impostor, Nasiru Shitu, who paraded himself as a police officer.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed this, said the suspect was arrested while dressed in police uniform.

SP Haruna said the suspects masquerade as police officers to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, “Nasiru Shitu, a 33-year-old male from Kofar Waika Quarters, Kano, was apprehended on Sunday, 21st September 2025 by 5pm while dressed in a suspected police uniform.

“The suspect was arrested at Kofar Dawanau, an area where several reports of extortion by fake police officers had been received. A preliminary investigation revealed that Nasiru Shitu is neither a police officer nor a member of the Police Special Constabulary but an impostor, masquerading as a police officer to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

“The suspect will be charged to court for prosecution. Further investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of his activities and any possible accomplices,” he said.

The imagemaker, however, said the command would not hesitate to take drastic actions against others who engage in such practices.

“Commissioner of Police, Kano State Police Command, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, urges members of the public with information or complaints about this suspect or any other similar cases to contact the Police Command.

“The Kano State Police Command remains committed to taking proactive measures to safeguard the well-being of all residents in the state. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who engage in such criminal activities are brought to justice,” SP Haruna stated.