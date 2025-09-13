Fake Army Colonel arrested in Ondo over N1.3m job scam

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A fake Army Colonel, Abdullahi Saliu, has been arrested by police detectives in Ondo state, over N1.3m employment scam. Saturday Vanguard gathered that the suspect has been on the state police command’s watchlist as a notorious job racketeer, known for impersonating senior officers of different security agencies.

It was learnt that the suspect’s operations cut across state lines, with victims traced to Edo, Delta, Kogi, and Ondo States.

The suspect, according to police source, deceitfully lured and defrauded two unsuspecting female victims, Oshoade Janet and Daisi Remilekun Joy under the false pretext of securing employment opportunities for their sons in the Nigeria Customs and Immigration Services.

Through this fraudulent scheme, vanguard gathered that he obtained the sum of ¦ 1,377,000 from them which he subsequently converted to his personal use.

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the suspect’s fraudulent claims include presenting himself variously as a Colonel in the Nigerian Army, a Naval officer, a senior Immigration and Customs officer, all in a bid to defraud unsuspecting citizens of their hard-earned money.

Ayanlade said that the suspect has since been arraigned before Magistrate Court 1 for appropriate prosecution.

According to him, “This feat represents one of the several cases successfully cracked by the Ondo State Police Command in recent times. He reaffirmed the commands commitment “to protecting the lives, property, and interests of all residents, while ensuring that fraudsters and criminally minded elements are brought to justice.