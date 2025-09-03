FaithNelly, lifestyle hub partner for beachfront resort in Accra

Fast rising Nigerian real estate investment and development firm, FaithNelly Properties recently announced its strategic partnership with Lifestyle Hub Group to deliver West Africa’s first ever five star beachfront view resort at Kokrobite district of Accra, Ghana.

The collaboration between both real estate companies aims to raise something iconic, known as The Lifestyle Hub Resort, from the Ghana waters that will begin a new era of luxury, leisure, hospitality and lifestyle along the coastlines of Accra.

In a statement, the CEO, FaithNelly Properties, who is also the Project Sales Director (Nigeria Market), Ghana Real Estate Development, Faith Nelly said The Lifestyle Hub Resort offers investors and vision partners the opportunity to co-own a stake in a world class destination.

According to her, resort investors or off plan buyers will automatically become the resorts development partners and share in the resorts lifetime profits, with an average of 30 percent returns on investment annually.

“The Lifestyle Hub Resort combines comfort, nature, recreation, security, and cutting edge automation to set a new standard in hospitality. It is designed to put Accra, Ghana, on the global hospitality and tourism map through architectural brilliance, state of the art facilities, and impeccable service.” Nelly stated.

The resort will deliver 124 high-quality luxury units of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments all having a great view of the ocean, meticulously crafted for comfort and modern living.

There’s an ongoing promo valid till December 2025 which avails investors the opportunity to get the 1-bedroom for $200,000, 2-bedroom for $270,000 and 3-bedroom for $350,000.

Envisioned as a self-sustaining luxury beachfront front community, The Lifestyle Hub Resort will feature: 1,000 seater event center; on-site premium restaurant; upscale bar; supermarket; pharmacy; infinity pool; spa and wellness center; private beach; watersports; and lots more.

With full scale construction set to start in November 2025, The Lifestyle Hub Resort is on track for its highly anticipated completion by December 2028. Investors and partners are guaranteed to recoup their capital within 3 years and 4 months of operation, and continue to earn for life.

Nelly believes the project represents more than just a resort, it’s a visionary investment in Ghana’s tourism infrastructure, it is also expected to drive economic growth, creating jobs, attracting tourism, and opening the door for local and international partnerships.

“We have a proven track record of delivering innovative and high-quality housing projects across Africa. This project marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide sustainable housing solutions for Africans.” Nelly added.

FaithNelly Properties is a property investment and development company providing affordable housing projects across strategic locations in Africa. With a vision to fast track development by facilitating a smooth and seamless land ownership process and offering flexible payment structures.