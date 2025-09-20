Fairness, equity, and justice vital for sustaining democracy — Aiyedatiwa

…Receives Rousing Welcome After Supreme Court Verdict

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has emphasized that fairness, equity, and justice are essential for sustaining democracy.

He made the remark in Akure, the state capital, where he received a rousing welcome from supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Describing the judiciary as the bedrock of society, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God, the people of Ondo State, and all who supported him throughout the legal process.

The governor commended his legal team for their professionalism and hailed the judiciary for delivering justice without fear or favour. He also appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership, noting that fairness and equity thrive when a good leader is at the helm.

“I thank the people of Ondo State for entrusting us with their mandate and for standing by us during the election and the court process. This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to every citizen of this state,” he said.

In a goodwill message, the Director of Corporate Affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, described the governor’s triumph as a victory for the people, affirming that their votes were not wasted.

Similarly, former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, praised Aiyedatiwa for making history by winning across all local government areas of the state, assuring residents of quality leadership and delivery of democratic dividends.

Also, former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Omowumi Ohwovoriole, described the Supreme Court judgment as “the end of discussion” on the last election, expressing confidence that the governor would usher in development, peace, and tranquility in the state.