Ezenwafor, ex-Anambra governorship candidate, distributes bungalows to 9 widows

…says true love is through practical Christianity

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Joy and emotions overflowed in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, as nine homeless widows from nine villages received keys to newly built and furnished bungalows donated by the Afamation Movement, led by Hon. Afamefuna Ezenwafor.

The widows – Mrs. Tochukwu Iloh (Agba Village), Mrs. Ezeokonkwo Chikaodili (Nkono Village), Mrs. Lovina Ezeokeke (Ula Village), Mrs. Francisca Eberechukwu Ezeokeke (Okpo Village), Mrs. Regina Ezeokeke (Ihuokpala Village), Mrs. Leticia Ezenwosu (Umuchi Village), Mrs. Onwumelu Ijeoma (Abogwume Village), Mrs. Fidelia Chukwuemeka Okeke (Eziagulu Village), and Mrs. Chika Chukwuneke Nwosu (Umuchiana Village) – broke down in tears of joy, singing and dancing in appreciation of the gesture.

Speaking at the handover, Hon. Ezenwafor, National Leader of Afamation Movement and former governorship candidate of the NRM, said he was grateful to God for providing the means to shelter the widows.

“Humans are the living God we see each day. The only way to appreciate Him is through practical Christianity,” he said. “I never knew any of the beneficiaries personally, but I was moved to show love, just as Christ sacrificed His life for humanity. My target is to build 50 houses for widows and the less privileged in 10 years. So far, 10 have been completed, with nine handed over today.”

He appreciated his younger brother, Nze Osita Ezenwafor of Ositadimma Care Foundation, for sponsoring the project, and called on other philanthropists to emulate such acts of kindness.

Anambra Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, commended the initiative, describing it as in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s push for Public-Private Partnerships. He urged other well-meaning citizens to channel their resources towards uplifting the vulnerable.

Also speaking, Chief Dr. Donald Amamgbo, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the recent Anambra South bye-election, lauded Afamation for its non-political humanitarian work, while Dr. Chidi Amamgbo, a member of the movement, donated ₦1 million, giving ₦500,000 each to two of the widows.

In appreciation, some beneficiaries, including Mrs. Tochukwu Iloh, Mrs. Chika Nwosu, Mrs. Fidelia Okeke, Mrs. Leticia Ezenwosu, and Mrs. Regina Ezeokeke, offered prayers, thanksgiving, and traditional presentations of kola nuts, food, and drinks to guests.

Dignitaries present included Anambra Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Mrs. Ify Obinabo; former lawmaker Hon. Ikem Uzoezie; Aguata Deputy Mayor, Hon. Kingsley Ezeagu; President-General of Ekwulobia Town Union, Nze Abubuike Ezechukwu, alongside community and religious leaders.