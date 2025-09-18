Ezekwesili calls for homegrown governance systems

Ezekwesili

By Nnasom David

Dr. Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, Founder of #FixPolitics, has called on African leaders to develop governance systems rooted in local realities as the Africa Conference 2025 approaches.

The two-day event is scheduled for October 2–3 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, with virtual access via Zoom and a live broadcast on Arise News.

Speaking on the conference theme, “Democracy in Crisis: Exploring New Pathways to Governance and Development in Africa,” Ezekwesili said the event aims to address the growing challenges facing democracies across the continent, including military coups, contested elections, corruption scandals, and democratic backsliding.

She noted that despite these setbacks, citizen engagement, youth-led campaigns, and grassroots women’s leadership continue to drive reform in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. “Africa must reimagine governance with systems that are legitimate, accountable, and centered on citizens,” Ezekwesili said.

The conference will feature keynote addresses, citizen conversations, thematic labs, and a Citizens’ Walk, culminating in a closing panel to define Africa’s democratic trajectory over the next decade. Participants from across the continent—including political leaders, activists, civil society organisations, and human rights defenders—are expected to draft a Citizens’ Charter on Democracy and Development and establish a network for governance reformers.

Launched in 2023, the Africa Conference has become a continental platform for policymakers, reform-minded leaders, and citizen movements focused on strengthening democratic resilience and exploring innovative governance solutions.