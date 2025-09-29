Ezeagu in diaspora launches N100m empowerment programme for 500 youths

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu — The Ezeagu in Diaspora International Association (EDIA) has unveiled a N100 million youth empowerment programme aimed at training 500 young people from Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State in diverse skills and trades.

The programme, launched at the International Conference Center, Enugu, targets youths between the ages of 18 and 30, with training opportunities in vocational, agricultural, digital, artisan, technical, trade, and sports fields.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the occasion and Vice Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Christian Aneke, described Ezeagu people as hardworking and resilient. He cautioned against the lure of quick money, stressing that “money without hard work disappears,” and urged participants to embrace skill acquisition.

In his keynote address, Dr. Kingsley Eze, Managing Director of Tenece Professional Services Limited, commended the initiative, noting that ideas and innovation now drive global progress. He advised youths to channel their energy toward solving societal problems rather than clinging to outdated models of hard work.

Representing the Enugu State Government, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, emphasized that wealth creation requires both money and knowledge. He praised EDIA for “sowing seeds” in the youth, adding that the initiative aligns with Governor Peter Mbah’s vision of reversing the “japa syndrome” and fostering prosperity in Enugu.

President of EDIA, Hon. John Mary Aniagolu, revealed that although 1,280 youths registered, only 500 were selected for the first phase, while 10 participants would travel to Brazil for agricultural training. He appealed to Governor Mbah to integrate the remaining applicants into the state’s skill acquisition programmes.

Aniagolu further disclosed that his company, E & C Logistics Ltd. (EASYWAY), has offered 20 automatic job slots to Ezeagu youths, while another member pledged 21 additional placements. He also highlighted a recent N100 billion partnership signed by an Ezeagu son, Chief Nnamdi Silas Ozor, with the Enugu State Government and Sunghai Agro Regional Industry to revive the moribund Sunghai Farm Estate in Heneke, Ezeagu — a project expected to generate massive employment opportunities.

Outlining EDIA’s core objectives, Aniagolu said the association is committed to driving economic growth through skills and mentorship, supporting SMEs with micro-financing, strengthening community security, and partnering with government on development projects.

“We are determined to rebrand, rebuild, and reinstate the integrity and ingenuity of Ndi Ezeagu,” Aniagolu declared, assuring that the programme would groom a new generation of millionaires and billionaires through resilience and hard work.

The event drew traditional rulers, community leaders, and other stakeholders who pledged their support for EDIA’s vision of a prosperous Ezeagu.