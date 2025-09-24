Eze scores first Arsenal goal as Gunners join Man City in League Cup last 16

Arsenal’s Belgian midfielder #19 Leandro Trossard (2L) celebrates scoring the team’s second goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Port Vale and Arsenal at Vale Park in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on September 24, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Eberechi Eze scored his first Arsenal goal as the Gunners beat Port Vale 2-0 to reach the League Cup fourth round, alongside Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle on Wednesday.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was able to exhibit the strength in depth of his squad as Eze, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were among the nine changes from Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

Eze has made an impressive start after his move from Crystal Palace last month that could be worth up to £68 million ($92 million).

The England international slotted in from Myles Lewis-Skelly’s flick to give Arsenal the perfect start after just eight minutes.

However, the visitors were unable to build on that advantage despite dominating the game.

Devante Cole, son of former Manchester United striker Andy Cole, came closest to a shock equaliser for Vale when his strike flew just over the bar.

Leandro Trossard finally killed the tie off with a powerful and precise finish into the bottom corner five minutes from time.

– Foden back to his best –

Phil Foden was City’s key man with a goal and assist as they beat Huddersfield 2-0.

Foden has shown signs in recent weeks of rediscovering the form that made him the Premier League player of the year two seasons ago.

The England midfielder arrowed in a low drive to give the visitors the lead after 18 minutes.

Erling Haaland was among those given the night off as Pep Guardiola made nine changes.

The Norwegian’s lethal finishing was missed as City had to wait until 15 minutes from time to make the tie safe when Savinho blasted in Foden’s pass from a narrow angle.

Holders Newcastle struck twice in two minutes early on against Bradford as the League One leaders were beaten 4-1 at St. James’ Park.

Joelinton and William Osula both struck twice for the Magpies.

Tottenham also got the job done inside the opening 20 minutes in a 3-0 victory over Doncaster.

Joao Palhinha’s overhead kick opened the scoring before Jay McGrath turned into his own goal after just 17 minutes.

Spurs had to wait until stoppage time for their third when Brennan Johnson raced through to net his third goal of the season.

AFP