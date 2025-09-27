Experts warn of strained healthcare system, advocate self-care at Lagos Summit

By Janice Uduogu

Health experts have warned that Nigeria’s overstretched healthcare system can no longer meet the rising demand for medical services, stressing that self-care must become the country’s first line of defense.

Speaking at the second edition of the D’Bio Wellness and Self-Care Summit, which opened on September 24 at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Conference & Exhibition Centre, Ikeja, stakeholders underscored the urgent need for Nigerians to embrace personal health management as a way of reducing pressure on hospitals.

Dr. Victor ‘Gbenga Afolabi, Chief Executive Officer of Hazon Holdings and Co-Founder of Wellness HMO, in his keynote address, said the country’s healthcare challenges, ranging from infectious diseases to non-communicable illnesses like hypertension and diabetes, are compounded by a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:10,000.

“Self-care is no longer optional; it is essential to balance rising demand with finite resources,” he said. “Hospitals should be the last resort. The first line of defense must be individuals taking charge of their health.”

Afolabi called for policies that promote access to affordable healthcare tools, structured health education, and community-based awareness campaigns to integrate self-care into daily living.

Convener of the summit, Dr. Monica Hemben Eimunjeze, in her welcome address, stressed that health literacy should not be left to professionals alone. “Whichever sector or area you are, self-care and health aren’t the exclusive preserve for those of us trained in the healthcare space,” she said, urging young people to engage early in healthy practices.

Representing the chairman of the event, Pharm. Friday Enaholo, Assistant General Manager (Marketing) at Fidson, said self-love was the foundation of wellness. “One can look healthy and be sick inside. True wellness goes beyond appearances,” he warned.

The summit, themed “Self-Care as a Driver of Optimal Health and Wellness,” drew participants from the pharmaceutical sector, academia, civil society, entertainment, and government.

Officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Airforce Officer’s Wives Association (NAFOWA), the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, and several pharmaceutical companies were in attendance.

The gathering also featured a product exhibition by leading firms including Fidson, Neimeth, Nature’s Field, and Greenlife Pharmaceuticals, among others, showcasing innovations in wellness and healthcare.

Stakeholders concluded that widespread adoption of self-care practices could significantly improve national health outcomes and reduce costs, while ensuring that scarce medical resources are reserved for those in critical need.