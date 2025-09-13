Expert urges FG to ease access to SMEs grants to boost GDPs 

Expert has called on the federal government to ensure easy access to grant support for small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs to boost locally made businesses and enhance Nigeria’s economy to the world.

The call was made today by Taobat Odedina, the founder of Eyinimofe World, a food company specialised in producing and selling Kilishi, an established traditional West African meat snack.

Odedina highlighted the importance of funding options and grants to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The company, which has been active in the business for decades with over 30 staff serving in Nigeria and internationally, explained that with a strong focus on innovation, empowerment, and food entrepreneurship, Nigeria is poised to have a significant impact in the food industry.

She called for the establishment of a supportive regulatory framework that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in the food sector.

Odedina appealed to the FG to facilitate more access to local and international markets for SMEs, saying that it would enable them to expand their customer base and increase exports.

According to her, “Eyinimofe World and similar businesses, we’ve participated in a few national exhibitions e.g the Jaja Hall Expo at UNILAG etc”

“We proposed the following government initiatives, Provide accessible funding options and grants to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the food industry”

“Establish a supportive regulatory framework that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship in the food sector, and facilitation of easy access to local and international markets for SMEs, enabling them to expand their customer base and increase exports”.

We also want the federal government to offer training and capacity-building programmes to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the industry.