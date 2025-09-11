Expert calls for bold reset to advance Nigeria’s marketing ecosystem

From L-R : Victoria Uwadoka – Head, Corporate Communications, Nestlé; Lukman Ayobami Ishau – Convener, The Brand Handlers Summit & Awards; Udeme Ufot – Group CEO, SO&U Ltd; Emmanuel Adediran – Business Unit Director, mediaReach OMD; Clara Okoro – COO, Brandworld Media; and John Ajayi – Chief Editor, Marketing Edge, at the recently held Brand Handlers Summit & Awards in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

At the Brand Handlers Summit & Awards, held recently in Lagos, Nigeria’s Marketing practitioners have been advised to embrace integrity, digital innovation, and talent development to unlock sustainable brand growth in Nigeria.

Speaking to an audience of industry leaders, marketing professionals, and brand custodians, Business Unit Director, Digital Transformation Champion, mediaReach OMD Nigeria, Emmanuel Adediran said, “Nigeria stands at the threshold of becoming Africa’s growth epicenter. To realize this potential, we must reset our approach—focusing on value creation, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to both brands and consumers.”

Reflecting on the resilience of brands navigating economic headwinds and shifting consumer behaviors, Adediran said, “Every brand that has weathered these challenging times deserves recognition. Yet, as we look ahead, we must address the realities of subdued consumer confidence, fragmented attention, and the urgent need for renewed trust.”

Continuing, he outlined eight actionable strategies, with case studies to drive the next phase of brand growth in Nigeria: Integrity and Quality. He said “In today’s digital age, integrity is non-negotiable. Brands must double down on quality and authenticity to regain consumer trust.”

Embrace Digital Transformation and AI: Adediran highlighted the untapped potential of AI in Nigeria, urging brands to leverage digital tools for sharper insights and operational efficiency. “At mediaReach OMD, we are proud to be among Nigeria’s first AI-powered agencies, using technology to deliver superior outcomes”, he said.

Collaboration and ‘Co-opetition’, he called for industry-wide data sharing and cooperative innovation, noting, “When we grow the pie, everyone benefits.”

Local Innovation: Brands must address uniquely Nigerian challenges—such as financial inclusion and logistics—through innovation, gaining a competitive edge.

Re-evaluating Limiting Marketing Metrics: “Brands must move beyond limited metrics to more holistic KPIs that reflect the realities of the market today like ‘share-of-hearts’ or ‘cultural equity’ and focus on building emotional connections and engaging communities,” Adediran said.

Brand x Performance Marketing: He argued that the approach of focusing heavily on performance marketing alone is counterproductive for long-term marketing. He stressed the importance of integrating brand-building with performance marketing in a synergistic manner to transform vision into tangible value.

Sustainability: With a growing number of consumers influenced by ethical and eco-friendly practices, Adediran urged brands to make real, measurable impact.

Talent Development: “Our future depends on investing in the next generation of marketing talent,” he concluded, calling for partnerships across education, industry, and government.