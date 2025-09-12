Excitement builds as fans await Hilda Baci’s Jollof rice

Fans, well-wishers, media crews and food vendors have gathered at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos for Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci’s bid to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Pot of Jollof Rice.

A crowd was waiting for entry into the venue before 8.30 a.m., and fans were granted entry into the venue at 9.20 a.m.

As at 1.30 p.m., the cooking had not started.

Baci had earlier stated that over 20,000 people registered to attend the event.

The chef wants to cook 250 bags of rice in a massive 22,619-litre pot.

The atmosphere was festive as food vendors had already set up their stalls, offered popular Nigerian delicacies, snacks and drinks from different ethnic groups.

Content creators and influencers roamed the venue, which had turned into a mini food fair, with cameras and phones, capturing the energy of the crowd.

The crowd got more excited when the music came on at 12.56 p.m., as many were observed dancing.

Security operatives and paramedics were stationed across the venue to maintain order and ensure safety during the event.

Nigerian actor, Charles Bond, said he was excited to witness Baci make another history.

According to Bond, he is the chef’s friend, and knows her to be a go-getter.

“I’m really excited for my friend and one thing about Hilda is that once she’s convinced about something, she does it.

“I love the energy I’m seeing. Everybody is excited. Everybody is waiting.

“People are eating. Our food is getting more attention,” he said.

The Creative Director, BAT Events and Chops, Blessing Okechukwu, expressed excitement at being part of what she described as a historic event.

Okechukwu, one of the vendors, said it was more than Jollof Rice for her but a moment of pride dishing out a taste of Nigeria’s unity and vibrancy to the world.

Baci, who rose to international prominence with her Guinness World Record tagged, ‘Cook-a-thon’, in 2023, is aiming to add another achievement to her culinary expertise with this attempt.

Jollof rice is a dish often associated with cultural pride for countries including Nigeria and Ghana.

