Ex-SGF Idris’ family in inheritance dispute, seeks public intervention

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A disagreement over inheritance has broken out in the family of the late former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Alhaji Saidu Gidado Idris, with some of his children alleging they have been denied access to parts of their father’s estate.

Speaking on behalf of his siblings, one of the late Idris’ sons, Saidu, told newsmen that since their father’s death in 2017, they had been unable to enter his Abuja residence to take inventory of belongings in line with Islamic practice.

“We, the seven siblings from our late mother’s side, have not been allowed into our father’s room to see his Will or property documents. This is contrary to Islamic injunctions,” he claimed.

Saidu further explained that a court ruling had awarded the late SGF’s Abuja residence at No. 2 Mambilla Street, Aso Drive, to their stepmother, while he and his siblings were allocated a house at No. 7 Coronation Crescent, Kaduna, as well as two houses at Hanwa GRA, Zaria.

Although the siblings initially appealed the judgment, he said, they later withdrew it. According to him, the same ruling directed that they be paid ¦ 181,292,455 to balance the value of the properties.

“For more than two years now, the payment has not been made. Each time the case comes up in court, it is adjourned without progress on the distribution of other properties,” Saidu alleged.

He also claimed that the two houses in Zaria awarded to them were later sold without their consent.

He claimed a court in Kaduna was said to have ruled in 2020 that the children be paid compensation, but they insist the directive is yet to be implemented.

“Our father was a just and gentle man. We believe he left a Will, but we have not been given access to it. We want Nigerians to know the truth because this situation is painful. We seek prayers, sympathy and intervention,” Saidu added.

The late Idris is survived by one wife and 12 children. His family comprised three wives—one deceased, one divorced, and the surviving widow. As of press time, efforts to reach the widow for her reaction were not successful.