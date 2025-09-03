Ex-Reps member Onuigbo helps restore five courses to MOUAU

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former federal lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Sam Ifeanyichukwu Onuigbo, has been credited with efforts that led to the restoration of five Management Science courses at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), which were delisted by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in 2016.

The commendation was made during the August Meeting of the Umudike Development Union (Women’s Wing), where the traditional ruler of Umudike Ancient Kingdom, HRH Eze Onyekwere Anyaegbu, Dike Oha II of Ikwuano Local Government Area, spoke on the development.

“I have followed the dogged and unrelenting steps of Rt. Hon. Sam Onuigbo, especially his contributions towards the restoration of several key Management Science courses that were earlier withdrawn from our university,” the monarch said.

The affected programmes; Accounting, Marketing, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, and Economics, were suspended from the 2016/2017 academic session, disrupting the studies of many students.

Onuigbo, who represented Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, raised a motion on the issue in the Eighth Assembly and continued engagements with relevant agencies after his tenure ended.

“Today, to the glory of God, the key five Management Science courses have been restored to MOUAU. As the royal father in whose domain the university is sited, I cannot ignore the impact this will have on the institution and our immediate communities,” Eze Anyaegbu added.

Community members present at the meeting said the reinstatement corrected a decision that had negatively affected the university and the community for several years.

Stakeholders described the outcome as significant for the institution, its students, and the local economy.