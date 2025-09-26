Ex-Oyo Gov Ladoja crowned 44th Olubadan

Former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, has been officially crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in a grand traditional ceremony.

Ladoja received the crown at the Ose Meji Temple in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area after first being adorned with the symbolic Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba.

He is expected to be formally presented with the staff of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the historic Mapo Hall.

The new Olubadan emerged following the death of his predecessor, Oba Owolabi Olakuleh, the 43rd Olubadan, who passed away on July 7, 2025.

The colourful installation ceremony drew hundreds of guests and residents clad in vibrant attire. Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Ọlaoye; former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun; and the Chief Imam of Ibadan.

To ensure a smooth event, there was heavy security presence, including operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and personnel from the Nigerian Army.

The Olubadan stool is revered for its unique and orderly succession system, which distinguishes it among traditional institutions in Nigeria.

Vanguard News