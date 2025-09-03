Ex-Ondo SDP governorship candidate, Akingboye, dies at 60

…He was a remarkable leader – Party Chairman Akinbuli

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, the 2024 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, has passed away at the age of 60.

A statement issued by his Personal Assistant and Media Adviser, Oyeniyi Iwakun, confirmed that Akingboye died earlier on Thursday at his residence in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.

Born on April 2, 1964, the late Akingboye was an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, and community leader. Until his death, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Benshore Maritime and Clog Oil Systems, as well as the President of WeAfrica Group. He also held the traditional title of Olowomeye I of Ikaleland.

He is survived by his wives, children, grandchildren, and siblings. Burial arrangements, according to his family, will be announced in due course.

Reacting to his death, the SDP Chairman in Ondo State, Ebenezer Akinbuli, described Akingboye as a remarkable leader who dedicated his life to service.

“During his campaign, Akingboye shared his vision for a brighter future for Ondo State, focusing on good governance, social justice, and sustainable development. His leadership and passion inspired many, and his legacy will continue to shape the future of our state,” Akinbuli said.

He prayed for the repose of Akingboye’s soul and extended condolences to his family, friends, and supporters.