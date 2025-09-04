Ex-gov Duke urges military officers to embrace continuous skills devt

By Evelyn Usman

Former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, has emphasized the importance of continuous skills development for both serving and retired military officers, noting that the world was fast moving into a knowledge-driven and skill-based era.

Speaking during an interview at the graduation ceremony of the Management and Entrepreneurship Course for mid and senior-level officers programme 15/25, at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, yesterday, Duke described the programme as timely and essential to national development.

“We are in a skill-based world. In the next five years, with artificial intelligence and all that is happening globally, each one of us, whether in the military or civilian life,will need to upgrade our skills and participate in world affairs. In times past, literacy was about learning English to be able to read and write. Today, it is about acquiring information and entrepreneurial skills; in fact, sometimes it is about doing without the box completely,” Duke said.

He further stressed that the government’s primary responsibility was to create an environment that guarantees optimal productivity. He, however, identified lack of continuity as a major challenge to Nigeria’s development.

According to him, “One thing we are lacking is continuity—building on the platforms already laid. Sometimes we take two steps forward and one step backward. My state, for instance, had TINAPA and Buricado Rice, but they were abandoned by successive administrations. If we had built on them, we would have been rich. Great nations like China and America grew by building on past successes.”

While calling on politicians to be more selfless, Duke highlighted the multifaceted benefits of entrepreneurship, describing it as a tool for job creation, innovation, personal growth, and community development. He urged the graduands to embrace innovation and calculated risk-taking, reminding them that entrepreneurial success thrives on bold ideas and effective management.

In his address, the Commandant of NAFRC, Air Vice Marshal Bashir Mamman, noted that the four-to-five week training was designed to equip officers with the skills and mindset to successfully run businesses, improve productivity, and reintegrate into civil life after retirement. He explained that the programme, which included a study tour to Songhai Farms in the Benin Republic, emphasized agriculture as a vital path for entrepreneurship.

He also pointed out that the revised curriculum, enriched with management, vocational, and entrepreneurial content, was further strengthened through a partnership with the Corporate Affairs Commission to streamline business registration processes for participants. Acknowledging the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their support to the Centre, he commended the officers’ resilience, saying, “Effective leadership goes beyond authority; it is about empowering others. You have been empowered to shape the future, turn visions into realities, and contribute to national development.”

Presenting the highlights of the programme, Director of Training, NAFRC, Brigadier General I.O. Olatunji, explained that the course, the third to be conducted in 2025, enrolled 33 participants drawn from the three services and the Defence Intelligence Agency. However, one of them was recalled due to service exigencies.

Brigadier General Olatunji outlined the objectives of the programme, run in collaboration with Empretec Nigeria Foundation and Songhai Farms, noting that a key highlight was the Entrepreneurship Workshop where officers developed and presented business models within 48 hours. He explained that the modules covered agriculture, emotional intelligence, business management and legal advisory, health and lifestyle, as well as entrepreneurship technical sessions.