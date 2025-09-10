Ex-Buhari aide faults NASS overreach on private companies oversight

Ita Enang

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Senator Ita Enang, a former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, has criticised National Assembly committees for what he described as overstepping their oversight powers by probing private companies.

He based his position on judicial pronouncements that have clarified the limits of legislative authority in this regard.

Enang, who has served at various times as councillor, member of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, member of the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as presidential liaison officer, explained that lawmakers must respect constitutional boundaries.

He made this point while presenting a paper at a workshop organised by the Senate Press Corps on the theme: “Parliamentary Reporting: Issues, Challenges and Responsibilities” in Abuja on Wednesday.

Citing case law, including DHL International Nigeria Ltd v. Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (2018), Enang recalled that Justice Ayokunle Faji held that private firms do not fall within the scope of Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution, which empower the legislature to summon individuals or entities.

He also referred to the Court of Appeal judgment in NECA v. Attorney General of the Federation, where Justice J.H. Sankey ruled that parliamentary oversight extends only to government bodies funded by public money, not private companies.

“It is an abuse of power when committees descend into the arena of the executive or the private sector,” Enang said.

He further aligned with a recent petition by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), which raised concerns about repeated summons to private companies by some committees.

Turning to the theme of parliamentary reporting, Enang urged journalists to deepen their knowledge of bills, the Constitution, and legislative procedures.

“This is not an ordinary beat. You must read the bills, know the Constitution, and understand parliamentary procedure. Otherwise, you are simply chasing controversies rather than reporting substance,” he said.

He noted with concern that some reporters focus on side comments and disagreements in plenary while neglecting the core issues under debate.

Enang added: “I have seen situations where a member comes to debate an amendment bill without looking at the principal Act being amended. If you don’t understand the bill, how can journalists report it?”

He reminded reporters that they serve as “the institutional memory of the legislature,” stressing that their coverage provides precedents for both new and returning members. To that end, he called for continuous training through the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies.

Enang also urged journalists to take active roles in defending democracy, warning: “Do not think what the legislature or executive does is their business. It is your democracy. If you sit and do nothing, when problems come, it will fall on every head.”

Encouraging members of the press to consider political participation, he said: “Others have done it. Abike Dabiri was once a journalist like you. You too can.”